Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, November 2nd, the Foothills Library is hosting a Community Meeting with District 3 Yuma County Supervisor Darren Simmons at 10:30 a.m. Meet your neighbors, ask questions, voice concerns, or just say hello.

There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.