AWC Staff to get “taste” of Strategic Planning progress

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College faculty and staff will have an opportunity to explore the nine Strategic Planning objectives at the heart of an Amazing Student Experience, while also enjoying a delicious treat along the way.

The Taste of the Future event will be held for the campus community on Wednesday, October 23 from 3 to 4:15 p.m., in the South Wing of the Schoening Conference Center at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave. 8E.

Participants will get a chance to visit with representatives from each implementation team to get the “flavor” of the progress and plans for that objective, and find out how they can get involved. Attendees who get stamps from all nine stations will be entered into a drawing to win a prize.



The objectives for an Amazing Student Experience include: Wrap-Around Services, Guiding Principles of Learning, Prior Learning Assessment, Guided Pathways, Enriched Technology, High School Outcomes Articulation, Open Educational Resources, Interdisciplinary Programs, and Data-driven Schedule.



The Shared Governance group will also be available during the event to update staff on their progress as well.

For more details on the AWC Strategic Plan 2025, visit www.azwestern.edu/strategy or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..