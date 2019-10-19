Yuma Police Department responds to residential fire Arson suspected

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This afternoon, at 1:54 pm the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to the 2800 Block of South 1st Avenue reference a residential fire.

Traffic access into the area is shut down on South 1st Avenue between West 28th Street and E Catalina Drive.

Arson is suspected and YPD Detectives are on scene conducting an investigation.

The American Red Cross responded and assisted with several displaced families.

No injuries were reported.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.