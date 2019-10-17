Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yesterday evening, at approximately 6:17 p.m., Yuma Police Department Officers responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of 24th Street and Pacific Avenue.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of a northbound 2000 Toyota Camry attempted to make a left-hand turn in the intersection, resulting in a collision with a southbound 2004 Toyota 4Runner.

The driver and passenger in the 2000 Toyota Camry sustained serious injuries and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center after extrication from the vehicle. The driver was also not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

A portion of the intersection was shut down for approximately five hours while the investigation ensued. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 if they wish to remain anonymous.