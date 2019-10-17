Shooting at Chevron Station, 2459 W. 32nd Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Last night, at approximately 8:01 p.m., Yuma Police Department officers responded to Chevron, 2459 W. 32nd Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this incident to please contact Detective Francisco Saenz at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 if they wish to remain anonymous.