AWC Alumni Invited for Halloween Celebration Breakfast

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College is inviting alumni and community partners to the annual AWC Alumni Breakfast and Hall of Fame Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8 to 10 a.m. in the North Wing of the Schoening Conference Center, 2020 S. Ave. 8E. AWC’s 2019 Hall of Fame Inductees Dr. Don Schoening, Dan Beaver, and Arnold Trujillo will be honored at the breakfast.

Doors will open at 7:45 a.m. and the event will begin with a performance of the alma mater by the AWC Chamber Choir.



“It is an honor to recognize the 2019 Inductees for their dedication and leadership in Yuma and La Paz communities. Their service continues to inspire students, staff, and community members,” said Laura Campbell, Executive Director of AWC Foundation.

For more information about the event, or to RSVP for the breakfast, contact the AWC Foundation Office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or at (928) 344-1720.

2019 Hall of Fame Inductee - Dr. Don Schoening



Dr. Don Schoening’s almost 13-year tenure as the 6th president of AWC yielded a 50 percent increase in enrollment. He served in the position from 1997 to 2009. Under his leadership, a historic $74 million bond was passed by voters that allowed for construction of new buildings on the Yuma campus as well as the establishment of campus sites in San Luis, Quartzsite, Parker and Wellton. The bond doubled the amount of academic buildings on the original campus, and the newly constructed facilities received several national architectural awards.



Dr. Schoening implemented many new practices at the district to increase productivity and build a positive culture. He brought long-range planning to the district and annually published a 5-year vision. Dr. Schoening also oversaw the development of a facilities master plan that was shared with the campus community and the community at large. He established new fiscal management practices through priority-based budgeting and new funding sources for the college through federal grants. The large solar installation on the Yuma campus came about through Dr. Schoening’s leadership.

He is also credited with development of the AWC Foundation, and community adoption of a life-long learning model. Dr. Schoening oversaw the college during the adoption of innovations like interactive television, online learning, and live televised coverage of classes, events and sports to the district. The modern approach to marketing, recruitment and assessment began under Schoening’s leadership, and those key investments continue to pay dividends for the college district.

2019 Hall of Fame Inductee - Dan Beaver



Dan Beaver is a leader in community service, business, and governance of Parker, Arizona. Born and raised in Parker, Beaver is first a product of the Parker school system, as a standout athlete, and then at AWC, where in addition to his studies, he was a member of the AWC Matador baseball team from 1973 to 1975. Beaver transferred to Northern Arizona University, graduating in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Management. After graduating from college, he returned home to join the Parker Motor Company business team, where the dealership has received numerous national awards under his leadership from the Ford Motor Company. Beaver has served as a mentor for its minority leadership intern program, and he’s received the Ford Motor Co. President’s Award 12 times.

Beaver’s biggest accomplishment since attending AWC is his civic service to the town of Parker. He was elected to the town council in 2007 and then as mayor in 2011. He has devoted his life to making Parker a better place to live. The "sleepy little town along the Colorado River," as so many pundits describe Parker, is alive and kicking and poised to experience an economic resurgence, largely because of the vision of Mayor Beaver. His commitment to economic development, public safety, and opportunities for youth have been demonstrated by improvements and new investments in the area. Beaver’s history of volunteerism and service spans almost five decades and includes dozens of positions and appointments, from the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development, Parks and Recreation, and Planning and Zoning, to Elks, Rotary, Little League, and Industrial Arts-Welding coach. Beaver’s dedication to his community and service for the greater good have been recognized repeatedly throughout his career.



2019 Hall of Fame Inductee - Arnold Trujillo



Arnold Trujillo became an AWC student in August of 1971, receiving an associate degree and going on to earn his bachelor's in Business from Northern Arizona University. Born in the small mining town of Miami, Arizona, Trujillo was raised with a strong work ethic and high regard for education. When he was 19, AWC Coach Ray Butcher gave him an opportunity to move to Yuma and help manage the football team, and that opportunity helped shape his life. Trujillo helped lead the team to win the 1972 National Championship, and then he joined the Army in 1973 and served in Korea, Philippines and Thailand. Upon his return to Yuma in 1976, he started his career at AWC as the Veteran Services Coordinator.

Trujillo spent over 37 years advising students through their college careers, helping them achieve success while at AWC and into their professional careers. In addition to his role as Veteran Services Coordinator, Trujillo also served in many other capacities at the college including Assistant Head Resident at De Anza Hall, Financial Aid Assistant Director, and Coordinator of Student Services in South County. Trujillo’s career was marked with numerous accolades, including the President’s Award in 2005. During this time, he also proudly served 25 years in the Army National Guard.

Trujillo loved his role as an encourager of students. He impacted many lives by just sharing his time and attention. He regularly advised students that education is a fundamental asset that no one can take away. Trujillo lived and breathed AWC, and his positive impact on thousands of students is difficult to calculate.