Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, October 29th, families are invited to the Main Library at 7:00 p.m. for Spooky Stargazing! Put on your Halloween costume and join us in the Main Library parking lot for Halloween candy (while supplies last) and a chance to peek at the night sky through a telescope. Telescopes will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the Foothills Library.

There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.