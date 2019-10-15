Cesar Chavez’s grandson to present “Hailing Cesar” documentary at AWC

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Eduardo Chavez, the grandson of civil rights activist Cesar Chavez, will be visiting Arizona Western College for a screening of his documentary, “Hailing Cesar.” He will also be speaking to attendees about the film.

The screening and presentation will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, in the Schoening Conference Center at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave 8E. Students and the general public are invited to attend.



Eduardo's documentary "Hailing Cesar" follows his personal journey to connect with the legacy of his grandfather. The film also dives into timely issues that are particularly pertinent right now - like human rights, immigration, personal identity, and social justice.

This presentation will be held at the college thanks to a partnership between AWC and Northern Arizona University.



Visit www.hailingcesar.com for more information about the documentary.