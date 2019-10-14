City to hold public auction of surplus property October 26

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The next City of Yuma Public Auction will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the city’s surplus property warehouse, 190 W. 14th St.

Miscellaneous items up for bids include, but are not limited to, the following: Bicycles; cameras; cars and trucks; jewelry; televisions; filing cabinets; floor scrubbers; watches; tables; desks; office supplies and equipment; computers; gaming systems; knives; mini-split units; portable music players; gun cases and holsters; vehicle parts; digital cameras; hand tools; rifle cases; sports equipment; voice recorders; grounds maintenance equipment; scrap metal; and more.

Items to be auctioned are generally well used and in various conditions. These items are no longer needed due to such reasons as changes in staff, changes in usage or passing their budgeted life span. Other items came into City ownership through having become evidence in criminal cases.

Those wishing to examine items available for bidding and/or to register for participation in the auction can do so at the city yard between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26.

Those who wish to participate in the auction but who do not register in advance should arrive between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. the morning of the auction to register. Registration is free to participants.

All items in the City of Yuma Public Auction are sold “as is, where is,” and must be picked up the same day. Bidders and buyers should also be aware of the following:

No items have been authenticated; unless a certificate indicating otherwise came with the property coming into City possession.

No warranty or guarantee is implied.

Buyer assumes all risk with purchase.

Absolutely no returns.

No items will leave the auction area until they have been paid in full.

Bidder is responsible for item(s) after award. Bidder buys it, bidder loads it. The City is not responsible for any items once sold..

Vehicles and other large equipment can only be removed at the completion of the auction.

Bidders are advised total price will also include a 10 percent buyer's premium and 8.412 percent sales tax.

Surplus property belonging to the City of Yuma is disposed of in a manner as required by state law and the Yuma City Charter through public auctions, competitive sealed bids or other appropriate methods.

For more information on the City of Yuma Public Auction, send e-mail or call (928) 373-5104 (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).