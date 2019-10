Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! The Heritage Library’s “Books & Brews” Book Club will meet Saturday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. at the North End Coffeehouse, 202 S 1st Avenue, #203. There is no charge to attend.

Books are available for checkout at the service desk at the Heritage Library, located at 350 S Third Avenue.



For more information, call (928) 783-5415.