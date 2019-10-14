Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Think you’ve already exhausted all the genealogy resources in Yuma? On Saturday, October 26th, the Genealogical Society of Yuma will present “There’s More Than Yuma in Yuma!” at 10:00 a.m. at the Main Library. Genealogist Betsy Gottsponer will discuss resources available to Yuma genealogists located in and outside the Yuma area, and how to best obtain them.

There is no charge to attend.



The Genealogical Society of Yuma offers a variety of programs to enhance and improve your genealogy research skills. For a full list of upcoming genealogy programs, visit www.gsya.org



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.