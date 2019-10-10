Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, October 19th, the Main Library will host “Formatting Books with Microsoft Word” at 1:00 p.m. Formatting books can be hard, especially if you are not familiar with Microsoft Word and need to use the software. This workshop will teach participants about formatting for books and other documents. There will be an emphasis on working with page layouts, setting margins, and inserting content on pages.

This program is for all ages. There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.