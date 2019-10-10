Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! The Main Library Book Club will meet Saturday, October 19th, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss Quiet: the Power of Introverts in a World that Can’t Stop Talking by Susan Cain. All are welcome to attend.

Discussions are held in Meeting Room B.



Future book club titles include:



Saturday, November 16th @ 10:00 a.m.

The Poisoner's Handbook by Deborah Blum



Saturday, December 21st @ 10:00 a.m.

Holiday book tasting! Bring a favorite book to share with the club.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.