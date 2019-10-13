Police respond to stabbing in the 1300 block of South Haupt Avenue

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 1:21 a.m., Yuma Police Department officers responded to the 1300 block of South Haupt Avenue in reference to a possible disturbance involving a knife.

Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who had a stab wound. The subject was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center. His injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

During this investigation, officers responded to the 1000 block of South Appaloosa Lane for a report of a second disturbance.

When the officer's arrived they found another male subject who they determined to be involved in the earlier event. The second male had minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.