Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Following the addition of murals by MOMO on its western wall, the Yuma Art Center anticipates another new mural project coming to its southern-facing wall.

As revealed during the regular work session of the Yuma City Council on Tuesday, artist Eltono has scheduled work on the art center, 254 S. Main St. in Yuma. Eltono is a Paris-born artist who has spent the last few decades traveling the world as a public artist. His work is primarily known for its bright colors and geometric shapes.

Eltono is also a longtime friend and collaborator with artist MOMO, who painted the back of the Yuma Art Center in 2018. This upcoming mural project will be an interesting collaboration between the artists having both of their works prominently on the same building.

Eltono is anticipated to start his work locally on Oct. 9 and stay for up to two weeks. He will also be painting on some of the trash enclosures in the downtown area, as MOMO also did, if time permits.

The project will be funded completely by the McKivergan Foundation, who also funded the MOMO project.

“We are very thankful to the McKivergans for their continued support of the arts in the community and for this generous gift,” said Arts and Culture Program Manager Lindsay Benacka. “We would also like to thank the Historic

Design and Review Commission and the Parks, Arts, and Recreation Commission for their unanimous support of this project and others that have been presented in the last few years.

"Yuma is really hungry for public art right now and as a whole the community has been very supportive of projects like this one that will further boost civic pride and beautify our downtown area.”