Armed robbery First Bank Yuma 2799 S. 4th Ave suspect Robert Wallace arrested

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Today, at approximately 4:48 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at First Bank Yuma, located at 2799 S. 4th Avenue. The suspect approached the teller, announced he had a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers located 49 year old Robert Wallace in the area and he was taken into custody. Wallace admitted to the robbery and the money was recovered. Wallace was later booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on felony charges.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.