Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, October 18th, join Anakē Kaipolani, otherwise known as Lizzie Renaud, for a cultural dance and language session honoring the islands of Hawai`i at 10:00 a.m. at the Main Library. Learn some Hawai`ian phrases, history, stories, and basic foot movements of a modern hula.

All ages welcome! There is no charge to attend.



Growing up in Hawai’i, Lizzie Renaud witnessed a lifetime of native people struggling to form proud identities honoring multiple cultures of thoughts and beliefs. At the wish of her maternal grandparents, her mother had spent her childhood becoming more American than Hawaiian. Within a generation, and with intentionality, her family lost their language and assimilated towards imminent colonization with the United States. With the guidance of her parents, Lizzie attended a school for Hawaiian Children, and later enrolled in Hawaiian language in college. From an early age, she actively engaged in Native Hawaiian Dance as a philosophy of life from childhood to present day. Lizzie is currently a Professor of Early Childhood Education at Arizona Western College.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.