Yuma High School bus of female volleyball players in collision sustaining injuries

Yuma News

El Centro, California - Last night, at approximately 8:40 pm, officers from the El Centro Police Department responded to the area of Imperial and Elm in reference to reports of a traffic collision which involved a school bus. Officers arrived on scene and verified that a Yuma High School bus full of female volleyball players had collided with two vehicles waiting for the red light at Hamilton Ave.

Numerous injuries were reported including 10 students which were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. The California Highway Patrol was notified and took over the investigation as is the protocol with accidents involving school buses with passengers. El Centro Officers remained on assisted CHP with traffic control and overall scene management.