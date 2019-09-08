September is National Preparedness Month

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - So far over the course of 2019 (and even now during Preparedness Month) we have seen quite a bit of devastating weather and other natural disasters. Hurricanes, earthquakes, wild fires have caused deaths, injuries and billions in property damage in our country and others. Even though we have had a mild Monsoon Season so far, we still have that potential for severe storms and wild fires are always a concern around our state.

These are all good reminders that we need to be prepared.

Disasters happen every day. It is just the size that varies. Some are small scale (like car crashes) affecting only a few people, or they could be neighborhood or community wide (power outages, storm damage, etc.). How prepared are you? Do you have a plan? Do you have a 72-Hour kit? Have you taken the time to be trained in CPR and First Aid? Think about your personal emergency plans now, because during the emergency is not the time for preparation.

If you, or a group you belong to, would like to set up a class about Emergency Preparedness, or if you just want more information, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855.

You can also download and fill out a Personal or Family Disaster Plan at http://www.yumaaz.gov/documents/yuma-fire-department/COY_EmergencyPlanningGuide-2.pdf