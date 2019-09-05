Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019, at approximately 10:59 p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision at South Avenue B and West 8th Street.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of a red 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier failed to stop for the red light at 8th Street while traveling northbound on South Avenue B. It collided in the intersection with a white 2018 Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound on West 8th Street.

The driver of the Cavalier was unrestrained and required extrication by the Yuma Fire Department. The driver of the Cavalier was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

The YPD Traffic Unit responded and continued the investigation. The Intersection was closed for approximately three (3) hours during the investigation.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.