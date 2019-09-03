Personal Finance workshops

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with the Yuma County Cooperative Extension, is hosting a 4-week Personal Finance program to teach how to budget, plan for emergencies, determine the cost of borrowing money, and understand credit reports.

Monday, Sept 16th, 23rd, 30th; Oct 7th

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive Yuma AZ



Thursday, Oct 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

San Luis Library, 1075 N 6th Avenue San Luis AZ



Thursday, Oct 24th, 31st; Nov 7th, 14th

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Avenue Wellton AZ



There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. Please call or e-mail Jodi Uebergang at (928) 726-3904 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register.