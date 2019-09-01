Yuma Sector Agents Find Meth Disguised as Ice Pops

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Blythe Station agents working at the Highway 78 Immigration Checkpoint arrested a lawfully admitted permanent resident and a United States citizen for the transportation of more than nine pounds of methamphetamine over the weekend.

Sunday afternoon, a Border Patrol canine assigned to the primary inspection lane alerted to an odor it was trained to detect emitting from a Toyota Corolla. Agents referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area, where they searched a cooler containing brightly colored bags disguised as frozen ice pops. They were determined to be methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 9.21 pounds.

The 28-year-old female driver and her male 38-year-old passenger were both arrested.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.