Celebrate the Heat with a luau and car show

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - City of Yuma Heritage Festivals provides residents and visitors a reason to come out in September evening weather with a block party that features live entertainment, a free movie showing, a classic car show … and of course cold treats and mist to keep everyone cool.

Celebrate the Heat on Yuma’s Main Street takes place 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 7 on Main Street in Historic Downtown Yuma. With a luau theme, this family-friendly event will feature an ice garden, water jumpers, cold drinks and treats for sale, and a movie on the block showing of “Moana.”

The Yuma Fire Department will provide periods of mist, so families are encouraged to bring towels for those who wish to get wet.

The 300 block of Main Street features the Hot Summer Nights Classic Car Show and Shine, with proceeds benefiting the United Yuma Firefighters Associations’ charity.

The winner of the 2019 Visit Yuma Dove Cook-Off World Champion will be named during this block party.

No admission fee is charged for Celebrate the Heat.

Celebrate the Heat is sponsored by Squeezed, Canyon Distributing Yuma, Jay’s Party Shop, Wells Fargo, Swire Coca-Cola, Yuma Photo, Caballeros de Yuma and Vacation Village Resorts.