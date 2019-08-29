Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - In September 2019, the Yuma Main Library will host a Fall Business Series at the Main Library. Aspiring entrepreneurs, small business owners, and students are invited to attend workshops focusing on online businesses, marketing, and taxes.

Vanessa Castillo, local small business consultant and digital marketing expert, will present “Building a Successful eBusiness” on Thursday, September 12th, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. in Meeting Rooms B & C. Learn how to build an online business to lower cost and gain more customers.



Future Fall Business Series workshops include:



Thursday, September 19th ● 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Generational Marketing

Learn how to target Millennials, Generation X, and Baby Boomers.



Wednesday, September 25th ● 2:00-5:00 p.m.

Intro to Business Taxes

Certified Public Accountant Helen Greenwell will discuss getting started with federal taxes and IRS services.



Thursday, September 26th • 3:00-5:00 p.m.

The Future of Digital Trends & Changes

What is the future of Facebook and Twitter? Find out what the top marketers are saying you should do when it comes to online marketing.



There is no charge to attend; however, registration is required. Register online at Eventbrite.com and print a ticket for each session.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call Business Librarian Andrew Zollman at (928) 373-6482.