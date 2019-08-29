First Class Graduates from AWC Full-Time Law Enforcement Training Academy

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The first-ever AWC Full-Time Law Enforcement Training Academy class will graduate from the 20-week course.

The class includes 10 students, and represents four regional law enforcement agencies: Cocopah Tribal Police Department, San Luis Police Department, Yuma County Sheriff ‘s Office, and Yuma Police Department.

Friday, August 30, 2019

5:30 p.m. – Doors open

6:00 p.m. – Graduation Ceremony begins

7:00 p.m. – Reception

Arizona Western College Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave 8E at the Schoening Conference Center, first floor of the College Community Center (3C)