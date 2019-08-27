City of Yuma Primary Election results

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma held its primary election Tuesday, August 27, where voters had their first opportunity of this cycle to elect candidates for three at-large seats on the City Council and one judge on the Municipal Court.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. The current count reflects 6,494 ballots cast, including:

Early ballots that have been processed and counted.

Poll results from all of the 3 voting centers.

City Council / Votes Cast / Percentage

Bradley, Jason 2,358 36%

Morris, Chris 2,719 42%

Scarborough, Robert 2,394 37%

Shelton, Mike 3,210 49%

Shoop, Ema Lea 2,929 45%

Thomas, Edward 2,756 42%

Municipal Judge /Votes Cast / Percentage

Umphress, Jenny 5,276 81%

Per Yuma City Charter, Article IV, Section 5, any candidate receiving votes constituting a majority of all ballots cast in the primary is elected to office. Judge Umphress meets that threshold and will be re-elected to her seat.

As of 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, approximately 868 ballots remain to be counted. These are “late early” ballots turned in Tuesday and provisional ballots. The City believes the unofficial final tally could be complete on or by Friday, Aug. 30.

Candidates for City Council will move to the general election in November at a rate of two candidates per seat.

Votes will become final and official once canvassed by the Yuma City Council.