Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Interested in learning Spanish? Beginning Monday, September 9th, the Main Library will host "Mango After Dark: Spanish" a free nine-week class at the Main Library.

The class will meet in the 2nd floor classroom on Mondays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. through November 4th. Using Mango, the library’s language-learning software, students will learn basic grammar, vocabulary, pronunciation, and Latin American culture.



There is no charge to attend; however, students must have a valid library card and sign up for a Mango Languages account before the first session. For assistance, visit the Main Library or call (928) 373-6482.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive.