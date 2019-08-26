AWC employees, enrolled students now able to use Fitness Center for free

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - A new benefit of being an employee at Arizona Western College is the opportunity to use the Fitness Center free of charge. AWC students enrolled in courses and taking a minimum of at least one credit can also use the Fitness Center for free.

Previously, employees had to be enrolled in a Workplace Wellness course and students had to be enrolled in a Physical Education Recreation course to have access to the Fitness Center. The AWC Wellness at Work committee saw a need to make wellness a priority on campus and proposed to open the Fitness Center for all employees and students as one way to support that effort.

“Making the Fitness Center open to the AWC community will not only allow a safe space for Matadors to work out, but also a place to connect with others and work toward both physical and mental wellness. A community that works out together, stays well together,” said Ashley Macawile, administrative assistant to the Vice President for Advancement. Macawile is a member of the Wellness at Work committee, which was formed in 2016 with the task of creating districtwide wellness initiatives that promote increased fitness and health among the campus community.



Employees and students are required to sign a waiver and provide an AWC ID when checking in to use the Fitness Center. The facility is located on the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave 8E, and is open Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.