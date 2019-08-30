Yuma Sector Arrests 16 in Human Smuggling Attempts within 24 Hours

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts at separate immigration checkpoints Sunday and Monday, resulting in 16 arrests in less than 24 hours.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Blythe Station agents referred the seven occupants of a white Ford Expedition to the secondary inspection area for additional questioning. Five of the individuals were determined to be Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States.

In the second event, 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, Wellton Station agents referred a Dodge Ram wagon to the secondary inspection area. After questioning, agents determined seven of the vehicle’s nine occupants were illegally present in the United States.

In both incidents, the U.S. citizen driver and a lawful permanent resident passenger were arrested for human smuggling charges. All 12 illegal aliens were arrested for immigration violations.