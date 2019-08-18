CBP Officers Nab Meth Smuggler at Port of San Luis

Yuma News

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers arrested an Arizona man for an alleged attempt to smuggle almost 62 pounds of methamphetamine through the Port of San Luis.

Officers referred a 21-year-old Somerton man for additional inspection of his Nissan sedan as he attempted to enter the U.S. Tuesday morning. While searching the vehicle, they discovered 50 packages of drugs within the floorboards as well as the dashboard. The drugs were identified as nearly 62 pounds of meth, worth more than $55,000.

Officers seized the drugs and the vehicle, while the subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.