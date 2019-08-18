Yuma News

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers arrested 3 U.S. citizens for two separate alleged attempts to smuggle 168 pounds of heroin and methamphetamine through the Port of San Luis over the weekend.

Friday afternoon, officers referred a pair of 23-year-old Phoenix woman for additional inspection of a Jeep SUV, as they attempted to enter the U.S. through the port. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it was trained to detect coming from the front fender as well as the fuel tank. Officers removed nine packages of heroin as well as 60 packages of methamphetamine from the locations. The heroin weighed almost 12 pounds, worth an estimated $133,000 while the methamphetamine weighed more than 65 pounds, with an estimated value of more than $59,000.

CBP officers seized nearly 12 pounds

of heroin valued at $133,000 and 65

pound of methamphetamine valued at

more than $59,000 in Arizona.

Early Saturday morning, a 28-year-old San Luis, Arizona man was referred for additional inspection of his Pontiac SUV as he attempted to enter the U.S. A canine alert led to the discovery of 90 packages of meth, that were hidden throughout the vehicle that weighed more than 91 pounds and worth more than $83,000.

CBP officers discovered

methamphetamine hidden in the fender

of this vehicle after a K-9 alert.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicles, while all three subjects were arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

“Our CBP Officers have, and continue to prove, their unconditional resolve as our nation's top tier Law Enforcement Professionals,” said San Luis Port Director John Schwamm. “This seizure and arrests is a proven and lauded example of their daily commitment to fulfilling their duty and protecting our nation from the dangerous and illegal opioids.”