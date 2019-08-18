Art Center kicks off season with four exhibits August 23

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Returning from a break for summer maintenance, the Yuma Art Center will kick off the 2019-2020 gallery exhibition season Aug. 23 with four new exhibits and an opening reception.

The new exhibits feature a blend of local and regional artists exploring a range of thought-provoking content.

Carrying On: works by George Strasburger of Tuscon.

Cosmic Kaleidoscope: works by Sandy Kaminsky of Yuma.

Re.invited to At.tend: works by Cheryle Marine of Phoenix.

The Architecture of Silence: works by Pepe Belmonte of Yuma.

The reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23, is free to attend. It will feature music by local guitarist Kevin Benbow. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash/credit bar will be available.

“The Gatherers” by George Strasburger is one of the works on display at the Yuma Art Center’s first exhibits of the 2019-2020 season

“We are excited to open a new season at the Yuma Art Center with some really stunning works by both local and regional artists.”

The exhibits will be on display until October 12.

ABOUT THE EXHIBITS

Pepe Belmonte’s Art Exposition “La Arquitectura del Silencio“(The Architecture of Silence), is a one-way ticket trip to the strings of our own soul membranes. It helps us understand that the soul, silence, and God are not separate elements and that one without the other cannot exist. In fact, it is very possible that they are made of the same materials. Each work is named after the Shriner Hospitals for Children, where the artist will donate all proceeds from art sales.

Cheryle Marine said the following about her exhibit titled “Re-invited to AT-TEND.” “As I was taking a rubbing in the street of a manhole cover, a street woman stood over me and said, after a few moments of observation, ‘Finding what is hidden within?’ Perception creates reality. By tracing, rubbing and casting the objects I surround myself with, I have an intimate opportunity to AT.TEND my reality and examine them in form and composition. This work investigates objects that contain memory in shape, purpose or a moment in time.”

"In general, these paintings depict humanity in I hope a noble and respectful way,” said George Strasburger regarding his exhibit, “Carrying On.” “These are people, alone and in groups carrying on through their situations, in a manner that represents us all as we carry on. Walking and carrying are metaphors for living and the emotional "baggage" that make us who we are. In addition, some figures represent our ways of relating to each other, or not relating. And other paintings are single character studies, all with a life and a story.”

Sandy Kaminsky takes observers on a “Cosmic Kaleidoscope.” “We collect things along the journey of life. Mirrors reflect the image of how others see ourselves, but to also let us truly look and see who we are. Decorated with bobbles from our past to remind us of who we were, are and who we can become.”

For more information, please call the Yuma Art Center at (928) 373-5202 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .