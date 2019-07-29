City of Yuma invites public input as part of search for new administrator

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - In their recruitment for Yuma’s next city administrator, the Yuma City Council asks for your input.

Residents and interested stakeholders are asked to participate in an online survey and provide input regarding the next administrator.

The online survey can be accessed on the City’s website (yumaaz.gov) or at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YumaCommunityInput for the next three weeks, through Aug. 12. The responses received are confidential, will not be edited, and will be shared with both the Council and the top candidates.

“An important element of the recruitment process is community input, which is intended to help the City Council develop a more thorough and thoughtful candidate profile and process,” said Jennifer Reichelt, senior associate with The Novak Consulting Group, leading the City’s recruitment for this position.

The survey asks participants to respond to questions about the most important skills, leadership attributes and experience needed to be successful in the role. In addition, participants are asked to identify the most pressing and important issues facing the Yuma community today. Respondents can also provide advice for the next city administrator and share how they would like to see the administrator interact in the community as well as where they would like to see the City in the next 10 years.

The City Council hopes to select a new city administrator this fall.

Differing from the model used by the federal and state governments, the City of Yuma operates under the council-administrator form of government. The Council’s role is to set policy. They appoint the city administrator, who is responsible for the oversight of the City’s daily operations and implementation of Council policy. The city administrator’s role is to serve as the chief administrative officer. He or she implements Council policies, provides organizational leadership for department directors and employees, and oversees the day-to-day business of government operations.