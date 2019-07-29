Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Do you love D.I.Y.? The Heritage Library offers crafts for adults 18 and older every month! Try new projects and make new friends.

There is no charge to attend.



Saturday, August 10th @ 1:00 p.m.

Bad Art Afternoon

Not an artist? Not a problem! Join us to create the worst, ugliest, weirdest "art" you possibly can with the supplies provided!



Saturday, August 10th @ 11:00 a.m.

Sunset Silhouettes

Create a striking painting using India ink and watercolors.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Street. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.