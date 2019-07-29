FRANK Talks: Fake News

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Like a virus, fake news catches on erratically, intensely, and swiftly, and can leave the American public feeling dazed and confused. How can media producers and consumers cure the spread of this false-information outbreak? How can we protect ourselves and maintain a healthy dose of democratic discourse and debate?

On Saturday, August 10th, Gail Rhodes, adjunct professor at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, presents “The Spread of Fake News: Is there a vaccine for that?” at 10:00 a.m. at the Main Library. Learn about the standard practices of journalism, and how to become a savvy news consumer. Join us for a FRANK Talk on how to find the right prescription for healthy media consumption.



Gail Rhodes is a PhD student and an adjunct professor at the Cronkite School with more than 16 years of professional experience working as a television reporter. She worked for the Fox Sports Network in Chicago and helped to launch the Comcast Sports Network. Rhodes has been an adjunct professor for Cronkite since 2014, where she teaches advanced television sports reporting, and advanced topics in sports media. Her doctoral studies focus on the intersection of sports culture, media and society.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



FRANK TALKS are free, thought-provoking, expert-facilitated discussions on important issues facing our communities produced in partnership with Arizona Humanities and the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records. For more information call 602-257-0335 Ext 26 or visit: http://www.azhumanities.org/programs/frank-talks/