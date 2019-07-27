Recovered Stolen Vehicle

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, at approximately 11:53 a.m., Officers from the Yuma police department were doing surveillance on a vehicle that had been stolen earlier this morning in the 1400 East 16th Street.

With the assistance of other agency’s officers were able to track the vehicle into the area of avenue A and County 15th Street.

The driver was identified as 35 year old David Xavier GARCIA, who ran from officers and was taken into custody.

GARCIA and a passenger from the vehicle were transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

No other reported injuries at this time.

The case is currently under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.