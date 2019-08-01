Missing four year old child struck by a Ford Expedition

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, at 8:19 p.m., officers were dispatched reference a missing four year old child. The child walked away from a residence in the 2100 Block of S. 11th Avenue.

As officers arrived in the area of the missing child, a citizen notified one of the officers that the child was in the roadway. As the officer attempted to get to the child, the child was struck by a Ford Expedition driven by a 67 year old male.

The child was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. The officer rendered immediate aid to the child. The driver of the Expedition did not suffer any injuries.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.