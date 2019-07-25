Attempted Murder 2100 Block of S. 5th Avenue update

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, July 19 at approximately 4:43 a.m., Yuma Police Department officers responded to the 2100 Block of S. 5th Avenue reference to a man down call.

Upon arrival, officers located a 31 year old male with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

On Tuesday, July 23, 20 year old Jimmie Roy Jordan was contacted in the 1800 block S. Walnut and was taken into custody without incident. He is being charged with Attempted 1st degree murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of carrying weapon - commission Felony Crime.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this incident to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.