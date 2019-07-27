Brush Fire Damages Vacant Building

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, just after 6:00 pm, a brush fire was reported in the area of 1st Street and 22nd Avenue. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found bushes and several trees on fire, as well as a portion of a vacant 5 unit apartment building. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and kept it from spreading within the building or to other structures nearby.

The building, located at 2192 West 1st Street, had been boarded up and vacant. The fire started in brush near the building and the cause is under investigation. No one was injured in this fire.

You can help your police and fire departments, and help protect your homes and families, when you report suspicious circumstances and persons. Be aware of people hanging around vacant buildings (or acting like they are trying to hide from view) or in business areas (or parks!) after hours (especially late at night). Reporting this type of suspicious activity to the police immediately

(9-1-1) can prevent crimes and even save lives.