Five-year report shows increase in AWC’s transfer rate

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - A report provided by the Arizona State System for Information on Student Transfer (ASSIST) earlier this month reflected a 33.5% transfer rate increase over the last five years at Arizona Western College, compared to a -1.4% transfer rate statewide.

During the 2013-2014 school year, AWC saw 379 of its students transfer to pursue additional higher education, a number that jumped up to 506 students in 2018-2019. These numbers put AWC well on its way to achieving the Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) set as part of the college’s Strategic Plan to double the rate of baccalaureate degrees earned in Yuma and La Paz counties by 2035.

“We’re very excited and proud to share this great news about our transfer rates,” said Director of Transfer Services Martha Cordova. “Great things happen when you have a committed staff that’s dedicated to making a difference in students’ lives.”



For the past 13 years, AWC has demonstrated its commitment to educate students beyond college by creating a Transfer Services standalone department, with no other program like it within the state. The increase to the college’s transfer rate is indicative of the exceptional work being done by staff to make this accomplishment possible. In 2017, Cordova was recognized with the first AZTransfer Advocate Award, given to recognize outstanding contributions to the Arizona Transfer System and a commitment to transfer student success.

AWC’s Transfer Services department strives to facilitate the transfer process and bring campus-wide awareness of all transfer opportunities and resources available for students. Increasing the number of educated community members has been the its primary goal. Transfer Services achieves this through collaborations with other internal departments including Career and Advising Services, Student Support Services (KEYS), and College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP), as well as with universities.

AWC has strong partnerships with several universities, especially with local programs that educate the community and help grow the economy. AWC is the only community college in Arizona with all three state universities – Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona – on campus, making transferring to a university after completing studies at AWC more convenient, affordable and seamless.

Visit www.azwestern.edu/student-support/transfer-services for more information about the college’s transfer opportunities and resources.