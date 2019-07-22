Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Explore the digital side of the Yuma County Library District! On Saturday, August 3rd, the Heritage Library will offer “Learn Something New: Online Resources” at 11:00 a.m. Discover language-learning software, DIY videos and tutorials, and other resources that can be found on the library’s website.

There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited. Mobile devices welcome! Please charge your device before class.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Street. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.