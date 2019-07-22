Heritage Library movies, crafts, and fun

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Heritage Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Thursday, August 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 11:15 a.m.

Family Storytime

Children of all ages are welcome to bring their favorite adult and enjoy stories and songs.



Tuesday, August 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 11:15 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and younger will learn as they enjoy songs, movement activities, rhymes, a book, and playtime.



Tuesday, August 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Anime Club

Meet other anime fans, check out the library’s anime and manga collections, and vote on what to watch. (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, August 7th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Artist Hour

Unleash your creativity with arts and crafts! Supplies will be provided. (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, August 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 4:00 p.m.

Crafts for Kids

Join us each week for a different craft! This month, we’ll make Paper Pinwheels, Ice Cream in a Bag, Mason Jar Aquariums, and Magnetic Picture Frames.



Thursday, August 15th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Artist Hour

Unleash your creativity with arts and crafts! Supplies will be provided. (Ages 13-17)



Saturday, August 17th @ 1:00 p.m.

Create a Planet

Use your artistic skills to paint a rendition of your own planet. (Ages 13-17)



Friday, August 23rd @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Artist Hour

Unleash your creativity with arts and crafts! Supplies will be provided. (Ages 13-17)



Saturday, August 24th @ 1:00 p.m.

Board Games

Choose from a variety of tabletop and board games! (Ages 13-17)



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.