Back to School Rodeo Returns Saturday

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - All are invited to the Yuma Civic Center (1440 W. Desert Hills Drive) at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, for the 8th Annual Back to School Rodeo (BTSR). The free event will be open to the public until noon, and offers Yuma-area families the opportunity to meet with dozens of community resources aiming to further support students in preschool to 8th grade in academics, health, wellness, creativity and extracurriculars.

The BTSR is now in its eighth year and made possible thanks to "gold star" sponsors like First Things First of Arizona, and KYMA News 11 whose news personalities will be emceeing the BTSR stage performances. Dozens of non-profit organizations, academic organizations and vendors will be on-site with one goal: to bring information and community resources to parents/guardians of students in preschool through 8th grade.

The first 1,400 children to arrive will receive a voucher for a free backpack filled with school supplies. Child must be present.

There will be many free raffle prizes, including bicycles and other give-aways thanks to strong community donors such as: First Things First of Arizona, Arizona Public Service, Arizona Complete Health, Wal-Mart, Southwest Gas, AEA Federal Credit Union, Calibur Printing, Wells Fargo, Swire Coca-Cola USA, Sun Graphics, Cathy Nuetzi State Farm Insurance, Z93 Monster Media Yuma, El Dorado Broadcasters, and La Campesina.

City of Yuma Marketing Specialist Carrie Ring says the BTSR is one that is close to her heart as it helps support students in their academics and in all aspects of life. "They're our future," Ring says, "and I'm thrilled to collaborate with generous community sponsors to put together an event that supports families in all aspects of kids' lives... from their health and well-being, to making sure they're enjoying the most out of athletics and creativity."

Please contact City of Yuma Marketing Specialist Carrie Ring with any questions at (928) 373-5020 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..