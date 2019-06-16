Misconduct involving weapons

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, at approximately 1:32 a.m., officer responded to the 2600 block of W. 16th Street in reference to an initial report of a disturbance at the Jack in the Box, involving a male subject with a gun. Upon arrival officers learned a male subject fired several rounds into the air and fled the scene.

Officers tracked the suspect to a nearby residence. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody without incident. There were no reported injuries in this case.

The suspect, 27 year-old Alexander Soto, was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on multiple felony charges.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.