All-American BBQ and Fireworks Spectacular 2019

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - A safe and family-friendly way to celebrate our nation’s independence, the All-American BBQ and Fireworks Spectacular will take place starting 6 p.m. July 4 at the City’s Desert Sun Stadium and Ray Kroc Sports Complex, 36th Street and Avenue A.

Featuring American-style family barbecue, refreshments, patriotic entertainment and activities for all ages, the 4th of July All-American BBQ and Fireworks Spectacular costs just $1 per person admission, with children 3 and under admitted free of charge. Parking in the adjacent stadium/Civic Center parking lot is free.

Entertainment includes pie-eating, watermelon and hotdog-eating contests, water balloon challenges, games and other surprises. Tribute to our nation’s heritage will come through recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, local talent performing the national anthem, and an honor guard presentation.

A 20-minute fireworks display will take place after dusk. (Attendees should not bring their own fireworks.)

Parents may bring towels and perhaps a change of clothes for any children who plan on attending the splash zone, which features giant water slides and occasional sprays provided by the Yuma Fire Department. Don’t want to get wet? That’s OK; there will be dry slides and jumpy castles set up as well.

Attendees are asked to please bring a nonperishable food item for donation to restock shelves at the Yuma Community Food Bank.

Attendees may also bring blankets, sunscreen, chairs and pop-up tents. One sealed bottle of water per person will be permitted. No outside food, beverages, alcohol or coolers will be allowed inside the festival gate (food and beverage will be available for purchase inside).

The low admission charge and array of activities would not be possible without the support of the event’s sponsors. The City thanks Quick Refrigeration, Caballeros de Yuma, Lamar Advertising, Yuma International Airport, AEA Federal Credit Union, Nova Home Loans, Sun Graphics, Texas Roadhouse, B&E Septic Services, Shamrock Foods, DJ Goist, A&R Jumpers, Jack Daniels, El Jimador, BLT Companies, El Dorado Broadcasters, La Tri Color, Univision, UniMas, Entravision, La Suavecita, Azteca 7, and Monster Media.