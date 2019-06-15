Armed Robbery 1500 block of West 10th Place

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Today, Yuma Police officers responded to the report of an armed robbery call in the 1500 block of West 10th Place in which the suspect brandished a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 18 to 25 years of age, approximately 5’9” with a thin build, wearing a red jersey, and a red bandanna to cover his face. The suspect is not in custody.

There were no reported injuries. There is no further information at this time.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.