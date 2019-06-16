El Encanto Apartments domestic disturbance call arrest Ronald Bridges

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This morning at about 10:14 a.m., officers responded to El Encanto Apartments, 2651 S. 8th Avenue, in reference to a domestic disturbance call. While on scene officers learned that an occupant of the apartment, 55 year old Ronald Bridges, had a valid felony warrant with a caution indicator of armed and dangerous.

Officers attempted to callout Bridges via loudspeaker, but he would not come out. The Special Enforcement Team was activated and more callouts were made to Bridges telling him to exit the apartment with no response. The door was eventually breached by an explosive and after approximately 30 minutes, Bridges finally exited the apartment and was taken into custody at 4:18 p.m.

There were no reported injuries reference this case.