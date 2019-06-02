Injury collision in the intersection of 24th Street and Pacific Avenue

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This evening at approximately 8:52 p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision in the intersection of 24th Street and Pacific Avenue. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a northbound 2007 Honda Civic attempted to make a left-hand turn in the intersection, resulting in a collision with a southbound 2011 Jeep Wrangler.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Honda Civic sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. There were no other injuries reported.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this collision.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.