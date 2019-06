Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Monday, June 17th, retired Yuma County Sheriff’s Office detective Eric Frost will present “The Dangers of Fentanyl” at 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Learn more about this deadly drug and how to protect your family and community.

There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.