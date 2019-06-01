Sex Offender Notification Charles Edward Eaves, residing at 2550 S. Virginia Drive B3

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department is notifying the community that Charles Edward Eaves, 46, is now residing at 2550 S. Virginia Drive B3, Yuma, Arizona 85364. He is described as 6 feet, 230 pounds, with Auburn hair and Hazel eyes.

On March 15, 1993, Charles Edward Eaves was convicted of One Count - Criminal Sexual Conduct – Fourth Degree (Force or Coercion) (Sexually Motivated), One Count – Criminal Sexual Conduct – Third Degree (Person Thirteen through Fifteen) (Attempted & Sexually Motivated)

Charles Edward Eaves is a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.